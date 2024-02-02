Incoming govt urged to ensure continuity in economic policies

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs 9th meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad on February 2, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday urged the incoming government to ensure continuity in economic policies as the country braces for the upcoming elections, slated to be held on February 8.

Presiding over the 9th meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad, the premier advised the next government to ensure continuity in policies by capitalising on the positive momentum established by the council in the larger interest of the country.

The premier appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the caretaker government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir assured the firm resolve of the Army to support the government's initiatives for the economic stability of the country and the socio-economic well-being of its people.

During the meeting, the ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives and gave plans for subsequent endeavours to attract the investment.

The meeting showed profound satisfaction with overall progress and appreciated the “Whole of the Government Approach” in realising the envisioned dividends.

It also reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made to improving the macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The meeting commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

It reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

The committee also gave principal approval for Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR reforms.

Cabinet members, provincial chief ministers, and high-level government officials were among the attendees of the meeting.