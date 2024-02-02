Timothee Chalamet addresses first name’s pronunciation dilemma

Timothee Chalamet has recently addressed his name’s pronunciation dilemma.
Speaking on latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Wonka star said, “It’s ‘Tim-oh-the.’”
“But I would not oblige you to say it like that and it can be Timothy or Timmy or Doug’ or Allen."
Kimmel asked, “It’s ‘Tim-oh-teh?’”
“That's what it was supposed to be — my parents cursed me with that,” replied Chalamet.
The Dune actor continued, “They did? And I am like, No, I’m not going along with that,’”
The Hollywood young heartthrob also opened up about his middle name which doesn’t rhymes with Tim-oh-the unlike Chalamet.
“My middle name is Hal, which breaks it up in a — It breaks it up in a bizarre way,” added the actor.
This isn’t the first time Chalamet talked about his real pronunciation of his first name.
Earlier in VMan Magazine interview, Chalamet stated, “I can't ask people to call me that; it just seems really pretentious.”
He clarified, “My dad is from France, so it's a French spelling, but it seems like too much of an obligation to ask people to call me that.”
Meanwhile, other celebrities such as his Dune co-star Florence Pugh gave him nickname which she disclosed on The Graham Norton Show.
Pugh would call the actor, ““Timothée Chala-mala-bing-bong.”
