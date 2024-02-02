Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are getting engaged at the Super Bowl?

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking a big step amid their whirlwind romance.



As reported by OK! magazine, The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell predicted that the NFL athlete may go down to his knees for his lady love if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on February 12.

"If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen," Jerry said on a recent episode of the popular talk show.



On January 29, Swift and Kelce yet again made it to the headlines following their cute PDA moments at the AFC Championship match.

The lovebirds locked lips and hugged each other after Kelce's team defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

Since the two made their relationship official back in 2023, the global music icon has often been spotted supporting her boyfriend during his games.

Earlier, in conversation with Time magazine, the Bad Blood singer opened up about her relationship with Kelce and said, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."