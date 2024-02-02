Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are getting engaged at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking a big step amid their whirlwind romance.
As reported by OK! magazine, The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell predicted that the NFL athlete may go down to his knees for his lady love if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on February 12.
"If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen," Jerry said on a recent episode of the popular talk show.
On January 29, Swift and Kelce yet again made it to the headlines following their cute PDA moments at the AFC Championship match.
The lovebirds locked lips and hugged each other after Kelce's team defeated the Baltimore Ravens.
Since the two made their relationship official back in 2023, the global music icon has often been spotted supporting her boyfriend during his games.
Earlier, in conversation with Time magazine, the Bad Blood singer opened up about her relationship with Kelce and said, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Derek was one of the earliest in the UK to fall seriously ill with Covid-19
The Duchess of Sussex's fans extended their well-wishes on her notable achievement
King Charles is reportedly encouraging Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to remarry
Bruce Springsteen announced that his mother, 98, passed away on January 31, 2024, 13 years after Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Prince William's plan to return to public engagements revealed
Holly Willoughby will be celebrating her birthday next week
Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie will be his 10th and final movie of his career
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning big things to celebrate 25 years of her shining musical career