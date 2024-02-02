Austin Butler reveals his reaction to no eyebrow look in Dune 2 movie

Austin Butler has recently opened up about his unique look on the set of Dune: Part Two.
During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Butler responded to a question about his no brow look in the upcoming movie.
“It was so liberating not having eyebrows,” remarked the 32-year-old.
Butler mentioned, “You don’t realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined.”
Kimmel also asked that if Butler no brow look was real or did he use some other technique to get this look in the movie.
“I was going to a job right after and with this director named Jeff Nichols. And Jeff said, ‘They can afford to make you bald cap but we can’t really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that’s what I did,” explained the actor.
Butler added, “We had the most amazing hair and makeup team and they sculpted,” in reference to his bald cap.
While talking about hours he could wear a bald cap in Dune 2, the Elvis actor stated, “It was three hours a day and that was when they brought it down, and it was about five hours.”
