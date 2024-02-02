Meghan Markle scores big career win: 'Everything she touches turns gold'

Meghan Markle achieved another milestone as her coffee business, Clevr Blends, made it to the shelves of 500 Target stores.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made an unknown amount of money as an investment in the coffee brand in 2019.

Recently, the former Suits actress made a small appearance in a Clevr Blends advertisement on social media, which led the brand to get recognised on a larger scale.

While celebrating her success, Meghan's fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended their well-wishes.

One fan wrote, "Meghan Markle’s first angel investment in @clevr_blends continues to pay dividends as the brand just gained distribution in 500 Target stores. Congrats to the team! #WomenSupportingWomen."

"Everything Meghan touches turns gold. Congratulations to Clevr Blends and Target for this partnership," another chimed in.

This news came after Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria opened up about Prince Harry and his wife's future projects as the deal-end deadline approaches.

As per the Post, Bajaria shared, "They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Riegg],” who is the head of unscripted shows at the streaming platform.

The content officer added, "And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development; a [scripted] series that they’re working on."

"So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great."