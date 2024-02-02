Elton John attends Derek Draper's funeral

Elton John and his husband David Furnish attended the funeral of Derek Draper,

On Friday morning, Elton John and his husband David Furnish attended the funeral of Derek Draper, the political aide husband of Kate Garraway.

The 76-year-old Rocket Man hitmaker, using a crutch for support, walked alongside his 61-year-old spouse to pay their respects to Derek, who succumbed to coronavirus last month at the age of 56 after a prolonged battle.

Family and friends gathered at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill for a service of remembrance. Kate, holding the hands of her two children, waited outside the church for the arrival of the coffin.

Last month, upon hearing the news of Derek's passing, Elton John extended his condolences to Kate, adding another heartfelt gesture to the support he had already provided during Derek's illness.

Kate shared the devastating news of her husband's death, revealing that he had suffered a heart attack before Christmas following his prolonged health struggle.

Elton took to his Instagram stories to pen: 'My heart goes out to Kate, Darcey, William and the whole family following the passing of Derek. David, the boys and I are thinking of you and sending all our love.'

He also wrote on Kate's original announcement post, sweetly penning: 'So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x'.