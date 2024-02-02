Francia Raisa reflects on evolution of her relationship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa speaks up about changes in her relationship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa has recently reflected on the evolution of her relationship with Selena Gomez after over 10 years.



Speaking to E! News at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, Francia shared, “I think our support for one another just means everything.”

“I mean, we've been friends—God, we met in 2008. And just like any sibling, we go through our ups and downs,” remarked The How I Met Your Mother actress.

Francia stated, “One of the best, the best friendships that I know, you go a year without talking, and then when you see each other again, it's like you never went a day without talking. So, that's where it's at.”

Francia opened up on how she thinks her relation with Selena is beyond friendship and more like sisters.

“I'm not close with her friends. I'm not close with my other two sisters' friends. Selena calls me and we catch up and we do our thing. We know each other's friends, but it's not like that,” revealed the actress.

Francia believed that the changes in their friendship over the years led them to a healthier place.

“To me, that's evolving because if it was closer than that, I would feel like it was fake and I don't mess with that,” she continued.

Francia added, “I told her before the surgery, 'Don't treat me different,' and she hasn't. And I appreciate it.”