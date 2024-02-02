Francia Raisa reflects on evolution of her relationship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa has recently reflected on the evolution of her relationship with Selena Gomez after over 10 years.
Speaking to E! News at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, Francia shared, “I think our support for one another just means everything.”
“I mean, we've been friends—God, we met in 2008. And just like any sibling, we go through our ups and downs,” remarked The How I Met Your Mother actress.
Francia stated, “One of the best, the best friendships that I know, you go a year without talking, and then when you see each other again, it's like you never went a day without talking. So, that's where it's at.”
Francia opened up on how she thinks her relation with Selena is beyond friendship and more like sisters.
“I'm not close with her friends. I'm not close with my other two sisters' friends. Selena calls me and we catch up and we do our thing. We know each other's friends, but it's not like that,” revealed the actress.
Francia believed that the changes in their friendship over the years led them to a healthier place.
“To me, that's evolving because if it was closer than that, I would feel like it was fake and I don't mess with that,” she continued.
Francia added, “I told her before the surgery, 'Don't treat me different,' and she hasn't. And I appreciate it.”
Zayn Malik’s former partner Gigi Hadid listens to Bradley Cooper in their rumoured relationship, says source
Bradley Cooper praises Vince Vaughn’s acting prowess
Reese Witherspoon divorced second husband Jim Toth in August 2023 after 12 years together
Kim Kardashian paired the top with full-length fuzzy black pants and black boots
Sofia Vergara rose to fame for her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Pritchett on ‘Modern Family’
Amy Schumer discusses about Barbie movie at the premiere of Hulu series