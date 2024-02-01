Pregnant Annie Kilner, Natasha Massey 'support' each other amid public scandals

Kilner, spotted with Massey in Cheshire finds a connection as Massey herself has faced public scandal

Pregnant Annie Kilner turns to fellow WAG Natasha Massey for support as she continues to weather cheating ex Kyle Walker's paternity scandal.

Despite the desire to present a united front with the Manchester City player, their two-year marriage is crumbling following revelations of Walker fathering a second secret love child with mistress Lauryn Goodman.

Seeking solace, Kilner, spotted with Massey in Cheshire on Thursday morning, finds a connection as Massey herself has faced public scandal.

Her now-husband Ched Evans, 35, was convicted of raping a woman at a hotel in Wales in 2011 but was cleared after a high-profile retrial in 2016.

Massey stood by the former Welsh international throughout his jail term and long legal battle, despite Evans being unfaithful, and the couple wed in 2022.

Amid the ongoing paternity scandal, it's been claimed Walker and his betrayed wife will 'do what they can' to appear unified and 'put their children first' after his affair.

England star Walker has been branded a 'disgrace' by fans after he admitted to fathering a secret child to influencer Goodman during his marriage to 'best friend' Kilner.

He had already fathered a son, three-year-old Kairo, with Goodman following an earlier separation from his wife in 2020.