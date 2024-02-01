Kate Middleton receives major royal news as she temporarily steps back from duty

Kate Middleton, who's recuperating at home after mystery abdominal surgery, has received surprise royal update about her family.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who temporarily stepped back from royal duties, have been given a major royal update along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The official royal website appears to pay a special tribute to the whole Wales family by updating their bios with more up-to-date pictures and information.
The main picture on Kate's bio has been changed to a smiley snap of her taken while meeting the Windrush Cymru Elders in Cardiff in October. Other new photos added to her profile include her Early Years campaign as well as her annual Christmas Carol Concert in December.
When it comes to Prince William, his main photo is one taken of him giving his memorable speech at the Coronation concert last May.
There is also a lot more information on William's work, while Kate's bio has also been updated to reflect her recent engagements.
And not to leave George, Charlotte and Louis out, all of their bios have brand new pictures, with their profile photos being the latest snaps that were released to mark their birthdays last year.
Royal fans, who are worried about Kate's health, would surely be delighted to see new pictures of their beloved royals.
