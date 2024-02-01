Travis Barker flaunts 'most favourite' gift from Kourtney Kardashian amid baby news

File Footage

Travis Barker showed off his favourite present from his loving wife Kourtney Kardashian.



In a new celebrity talk series hosted by John Cena called What Drives You, for Roku Originals, Cena and his celebrity friends take a ride together in the guests' favourite vehicles, engaging in conversations about the vehicles and the memories associated with them.

On Wednesday, the host was spotted getting an education on what types of automobiles are in Barker's collection worth more than $1 million.

Barker promptly guided Cena and the camera crew to one of his most treasured possessions: the 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental.

This particular car was a delightful surprise from his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on his 46th birthday in November 2021.



Barker then provided the backstory of what the vehicle signifies to him, emphasizing the fulfillment of a dream brought to life by his wife.

Following the discussion, Barker posted a picture of himself beside his Buick and conveyed a message to all those sports car lovers.

'You can keep your Ferraris and Lambos,' he wrote in the caption, about how much he loves a good old American ride.

While Barker may prefer big old vintage American cars, Cena has a 1986 Lamborghini Countach as the star car of his collection that totals some 20 different vehicles, including a 1969 Pontiac GTO.

Following recent reports, it has been stated that Travis and Kourtney are considering the possibility of growing their family, just one year after welcoming their son Rocky.

The celebrity couple are considering the possibility of using a surrogate, shedding light on their journey after Kourtney's challenging pregnancy.

The reality TV star and the Blink 182 drummer joyously welcomed their first child together on November 1 last year.