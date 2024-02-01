Ariana Madix reacts with severe legal majors over Tom Sandoval's Birthday Party

Ariana Madix threatens Tom Sandoval for having Birthday Party

Ariana Madix is getting cold.



Tom Sandoval's birthday wish will not, under any circumstances, be fulfilled by Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules. The 38-year-old Chicago celebrity is even threatening to call the police.

An early look at next week's episode, which premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, shows that while Tom and his ex-girlfriend are still living together in their Valley Village house, Anne, Tom's secretary, has the difficult chore of telling Madix about the plans for his birthday party.

"Tomorrow's my birthday," he begins. "I wanted to just, like, have people over."

After a brief pause, he adds, "Ariana's obviously invited if she wants to come."

After Anne suggests, "I think she'll be busy," Tom comes up with another plan.

"You can ask her if she wants to stay in, like, a nice hotel," he says. "I could get her a nice hotel room."

However, Ariana is not overly excited about the concept and responded sharply when presented with it.

"That's not happening," Ariana responds back with a smile. "I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else."

She even adds, "If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

Ariana says in a confessional video that the thought sent her "spiralling" over flashbacks to Tom's earlier get-togethers.

"There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting, everywhere, and it would be, like, three, four, five, sometimes six in the morning," she recalls.

"But now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that s**t."

On July 7, Tom turned 40 years old.