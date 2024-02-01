Cillian Murphy set to executive produce '28 Days Later' sequel

Cillian Murphy joins creative forces with Sony for horror triumph with '28 Years Later.'

A familiar face in the horror franchise, Cillian Murphy, who soared to stardom with 28 Days Later, is not only returning to reprise his role but is also stepping into the role of executive producer.

Fans speculate that the Oppenheimer star may even grace the screen once more, although project details are currently under wraps.



Director Danny Boyle and acclaimed writer Alex Garland, the dynamic duo behind the original, join forces once again to craft the thrilling continuation.

The sequel is not just a single installment, but a two-part saga, with Garland taking the reins for the second installment.

Boyle, the visionary behind the original, will helm the first project, leaving the director's chair for the sequel yet to be announced.

In a fierce competition that pitted major Hollywood studios against each other, WME, representing director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, successfully pitched the package to the industry nearly three weeks ago.

Warner Bros. and Sony emerged as the final contenders, with Sony ultimately securing the coveted deal.

The reunion of Boyle and Garland, akin to George Miller's return to Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, sparked immediate interest and enthusiastic courtship from studios and streaming platforms.



