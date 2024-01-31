Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to set 'good example' for Archewell employees

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly failed to set a 'good example' for their employees at Archewell Productions.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick claimed there must be "chaos behind the scenes" in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life after their company's manager, Bennett Levine, quit his job in less than two years.

The Mirror reported "in 2023 that Harry and Meghan worked just ONE hour a week at Archewell. One hour a week is 2.5% of a typical 40-hour week most people work."

The expert added that their attitude shows a "considerable lack of effort and commitment."

"You can't expect employees to be their best if you're not willing to set a good example. This could have been a reason why Levine left," Ryan said.

The publicist shared, "Levine departing while noteworthy doesn't compare to the elephant in the room which is that Harry and Meghan aren't producing enough content."

He continued, "They have to produce value for their organisation, donors, media partners. I would not be surprised if other high-level employees leave should this trend continue."