Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner trying their best to strengthen children bond

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner on the same page when it comes to children

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are trying their best to strengthen their children’s relationship.



A source told US WEEKLY, “Jennifer, Jen and Ben Affleck have had a great relationship for quite some time now.”

“They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, and other events,” shared an insider.

Garner, who shares three children with Affleck, while Lopez, who married the Argo star in 2022, have no children at the moment. However, Lopez shares twins with former husband Marc Anthony.

So, the trio wanted to form a bond between step-siblings, which is why, the source mentioned, “They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc.”

“They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” pointed out an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

Meanwhile, the source added that Affleck and Garner had no “bad blood between each other and anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge”.

“It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around,” noted an insider.