Princess Kate to miss milestone events amid break from royal duties

Kate Middleton is set to miss out on two key events as she continues recuperating from her abdominal surgery.
The Princess of Wales-led organization, Shaping Us, which focuses on raising awareness about children in their early year, will turn one next month.
She initially launched it in February 2023, and saw unprecedented success, owing to her hard work and dedication, in quite a short time.
Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the effectiveness and impact of the campaign.
“I find it quite surprising that it’s only a year since she launched Shaping Us - an indication of the impact she has already made.”
She went on to herald the future Queen for guiding new parents through putting up with tantrums and mood swings of the toddlers, who are “finding life a bit confusing and frustrating as they struggle to make sense of the world."
Moreover, Kate will also likely miss attending her mother Carole Middleton’s 69th birthday.
Reflecting on the bond betweeen the duo, the royal expert effused: "Catherine is clearly devoted to her mother, who gave her a very happy childhood and has been her rock ever since.”
Margot Robbie attended a special screening of her globally hit movie on Tuesday night
Kim Kardashian suffers from psoriasis, a skin condition that results in rash, and scaly patches
The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2024
King Charles is expected to abdicate to Prince William in a similar fashion to the Denmark royal family
King Charles III's new meaningful statement released by the royal family
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's update comes ahead of another possible trip
Hailie Jade Scott with her family enjoys the Detroit Lions’ game without her father
Mystery of Meghan Markle's expensive diamond earrings solved