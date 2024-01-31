Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to take 'measured' approach to rebuild image

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been urged to take a 'measured' approach in order to rebuild their image in Hollywood.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the negative headlines since their departure from royal family in 2020.

From branded as the 'biggest losers' of Hollywood to the recent Golden Globes snub, the California-based couple faced public criticism over their controversial remarks about the royal family.

As per Daily Express US, entertainment expert Mark Boardman said that Harry and Meghan should focus on "strengthening their public image" and putting a "united front at public events, with their young children making notable appearances in the media."

The expert added, "A more thoughtful and measured response from the Sussexes must demonstrate understanding and see any concerns addressed or taken in jest, may contribute to rebuilding respect for the couple."

Mark said that the couple should prioritise engaging with their audience and supporters, whether through social media or other platforms.

He added that this approach will give Harry and Meghan "an opportunity to connect personally and showcase their positive contributions."