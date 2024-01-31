Meghan Markle takes sigh of relief as mystery of expensive diamond earrings solved

Mystery of Meghan Markle's expensive diamond earrings solved

Meghan Markle, who received massive backlash for allegedly accepting £2,000 diamond earrings from the Dragon's Den hopefuls in 2019, has taken a sigh of relief as the jewellery company slammed the claims.



There were reports that Prince Harry's wife was gifted a pair of expensive earrings from Dragon’s Den participants during her time in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex 'did not' receive expensive earrings for free. She bought the earrings herself, Kimai told The Mirror.



Kimai's founders Sidney Neuhaus and Jessica Warch appeared on BBC Two show Dragons' Den earlier this month, saying Meghan wore their designs after they sent her office regular emails.



"We've launched without investment, and then two months after our launch we got Meghan Markle to wear our pieces, which enabled us to grow the revenue significantly, and from there we raised $1.2 million," they told the dragons.

When asked by Steven Bartlett how they got the Duchess of Sussex to wear the earrings, Jessica laughed: "Cold emails. We're big believers in cold emails!"

"The moment you told me about hounding down Meghan Markle, you had me," he quipped.

Prince Harry, in Spare, revealed details about Meghan's freebies as he wrote: "She shared all the freebies she received, clothes and perfumes and make-up, with all the women in the office."

While it's not against royal rules to accept gifts, senior members like Kate Middleton and Prince William often return them to avoid any fuss over 'freebies'.



Royal style icon Princess Kate's outfits are super popular and sell out fast. However, senior members of the royal family like to buy their own clothes so no one thinks they're taking free stuff from designers.

