Gigi Hadid’s ‘lucky sweater’ response to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's PDA Moment

Gigi Hadid reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA

Gigi Hadid seems to be awe-struck by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's winning PDA Moment.



The supermodel sent the singer and the NFL player a heartfelt note after the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory on January 28.

Gigi re-shared a picture of the couple's PDA on her Instagram Story with an emoji of a burning heart after Taylor joined Travis on the pitch to celebrate his team's victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor planted a kiss on her boyfriend before seemingly exchanging "I love yous".

She commented in the caption, "It's lookin like a lucky sweater," mentioning that Taylor was donning a red pullover from Gigi's Guest in Residence clothing line. "Congrats TK & Chiefs Nation!"

Travis, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs' other teammates were guaranteed a seat in the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11th thanks to their victory.

Taylor has not publicly stated if she will be at the big game. However, if she organises a plan to leave the city before 6 p.m. local time on February 11, she might be able to make it.

Due to the time difference, she will arrive in Las Vegas before kickoff. Taylor is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on February 10.