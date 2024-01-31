Nicki Minaj denies ever doing THIS amid Megan Thee Stallion beef

Nicki Minaj clears rumours of 'ever' using 'coke'

Nicki Minaj’s anger for Megan Thee Stallion was coming all from inside, not from the influence of substance use.



Minaj, 41, spent a significant portion of the previous weekend criticising Megan Thee Stallion on X following the Houston rapper's Megan's Law jab in her most recent single, Hiss.

Many people speculated that Minaj was using illegal drugs to stoke her anger because of how frequently and violently she would speak.

As soon as Minaj released Big Foot, a diss single directed against Megan, 28, the accusations grew more intense.

“Song so ass she literally spent a minute and a half on a coke rant and decided, ‘yeah, this is DEFINITELY gonna end her,’” wrote one user on X while sharing the track.

They considered Minaj’s response “Just embarrassing.”

The Queen of the Barbz noticed this response. Reposting the shade, Minaj denied the drug accusations.

“Whenever you see the words ‘coke rant,’ you know they mad,” she wrote. “If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing.” From there, Minaj said she’s “never done coke in my life,” but if she did, “I’d do it proudly.”

She also directed some slight criticism on the original poster, who said that they “waited up all night for this ‘ass’ song tho, right?”



