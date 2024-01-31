Sarah J. Maas reflects on writing intense romantic moments in her novels

Sarah J. Maas shares her family's reaction to steamy scenes in her novels

Sarah J. Maas is known for writing intense romantic moments in her novels.



In a new interview with TODAY, the A Court of Thorns and Roses author weighed in on her family's reaction to adding sensuous scenes in her books.

Reflecting on some of the intimate scenes appeared in ACOTAR, the novelist said, “I can’t look most of my family in the eye now. I needed a glass of wine just to take the edge off.”

“It felt like everyone was staring over my shoulder watching as I wrote these dirty words, and then also thinking, ‘Oh my God — my grandmother is going to read this,’” remarked the 37-year-old.

Mass recalled, “I said, 'Grandma, you know I love you, and I appreciate that you read everything that I’ve ever put down on paper, but maybe skip this one.’”

“And she was like, ‘Well, why, Sarah?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Grandma, there’s a lot of really steamy, sexy material.’ And she just goes, ‘Well, that sounds right up my alley,’” mentioned the author

Maas revealed she was embarrassed at the time when her mother-in-law questioned her whether the “steamy scenes” across her novels were based on real-life stories from her private life with her husband Josh Wasserman.

“I wanted to just walk into traffic,” she added.

Meanwhile, Maas new novel in the series House of Flame And Shadow is out today (January 30).