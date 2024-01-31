Cher contests son Elijah’s claims of undergoing mental health treatment

Cher filed for conservatorship over Elijah to help manage his finances amid his addiction battle

Cher isn’t going down without a fight.

Despite being denied conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman, the 77-year-old superstar continued her efforts by contesting the judge’s ruling that there was no apparent “lack of capacity” on Elijah’s part to manage his life.

“In Elijah’s recent papers, he represents that he is under the care of a ‘Dr. Howard Samuels,’” noted new court documents obtained by Radar Online.

“Howard Samuels is not a medical doctor. He is a licensed marriage and family therapist and has a doctorate in clinical psychology.”

As such, Cher insisted, “Given Elijah’s untreated mental illness, it is important that he be under the care of a medical doctor.”

Cher further noted that, despite the recent ruling, she “remains willing and able to serve as conservator of Elijah’s estate,” reiterating that her “sole purpose in initiating this proceeding was and continues to be ensuring the safety and well-being of her son.”

In December, Cher filed for conservatorship of Elijah to help manage his finances amid his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”