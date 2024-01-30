‘Vanderpump Rules’ exec says Season 11 cast’s salary discussion was ‘hard’

Reality show, Vanderpump Rules, cast had higher expectation from the upcoming Season 11 after Scandoval made headlines last year.

However, executive producer Alex Baskin had to endure some difficult conversations with the cast as he stood firm in his ground over certain elements of the show.

Baskin told the Los Angeles Times that there were certain requests he had to reject immediately despite the success of the show in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair.

“This is as hard as it’s ever been because typically, we have a rate card, a tenure card, we’ve used in prior seasons. There are all sorts of asks across the board,” he explained.

“Something like a producer credit is off the table because that isn’t something that we could open up,” Baskin noted.

“But otherwise, I knew that it would take a little bit of time for the cast expectations to settle. Because a lot of the time too, we are making sure that they’re aware of the state of the industry and the fact that shows are challenged these days.”

Baskin acknowledged that it was the show’s cast that was garnering attraction and so they expected a raise.

“Their point is, rightfully, ‘You guys are touting the show’s success. Where is our piece of that?’ Those are tough conversations,” Baskin admitted.

“I did think that everybody, with the exception of Rachel, who had to make a personal decision, wanted to come back. Everybody did better than what they had previously gotten.”