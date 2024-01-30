Ed Sheeran spotted eating THIS weird food during Japan getaway

Ed Sheeran, on Monday, released a video of himself dining out in Osaka, Japan, and to the astonishment of some of his followers, he was eating octopus balls.



As part of his ongoing Mathematics Tour, the 32-year-old chart-topping musician is presently traveling Asia. His tour has been running strong since 2022. The singer thrilled fans with a performance in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend. While he was in the city, he raced around numerous restaurants to sample various dishes and beverages.

The Perfect crooner took notes on his culinary adventure and created a highlight video of his evening in the city, reviewing the meals he sampled. He uploaded the video to Instagram, adding, "Eating octopus balls in Osaka," as the caption for the highlights reel. The singer was seen in the video sampling the food before saying, "It’s alright… Don’t know if I’d order it again."

Some fans, nevertheless, were duped into believing he was consuming cephalopod genitalia rather than just some straightforward, crispy dumplings with octopus meat. Pop brothers Jedward responded to Ed's article after being perplexed by his statement. In the posting's comment area, the former X Factor contestants wrote: "Never knew they had ballz what an educational video to all."

Another one chimed in, writing: "LM*O it’s a spherical-shaped snack with a wheat-flour batter filled with diced octopus and other ingredients, not their actual 'balls'," alongside a crying-with-laughter emoji.