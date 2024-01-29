Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline flaunt coordinated fashion sense in rare appearance

The couple's relationship was confirmed late last year

Pete Davidson enjoyed Philadelphia gig with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline, on Sunday. The two were seen spending time together in a low-key public appearance.

The Saturday Night Live star, 30 maintained a low-key look with his hood up and a baseball cap concealing his face.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things actress, 26 mirrored his style, also sporting a baseball cap and a warm winter coat.

The couple's relationship was confirmed late last year after the lothario's split from Out Of The Blue Chase Sui Wonders, 27.

In September, it was claimed that their then-newly established bond was not 'serious.'

An insider told DailyMail that while Madelyn is having 'fun' with the funny guy, she doesn't believe the relationship will be more than 'a good time.'

The source said: 'Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one.

'She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn't want anything serious. She wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time...

'It is in no way serious. She is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now. Pete shouldn't expect her to be his soulmate; she is not giving off those vibes.'