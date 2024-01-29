Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sweet conversation on field

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce yet again made it to the headlines following their cute PDA moments at the AFC Championship match on Sunday.

The lovebirds locked lips and hugged each other after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

As per The Mirror, lip reader Jeremy Freeman analysed the on-field conversation between Swift, Kelce and the NFL athlete's father, Ed Kelce.

After sharing an intimate moment with the Lover singer, Kelce excitedly said to his father, "Papa, what's up big guy?" He then added, "Las Vegas, here we go baby! Woohoo!" referring to the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The athlete once again diverted his attention towards his lady love and said, "What's up sweetie, where were you guys at?"

In response, the Global music icon showered praise on her boyfriend and said, "Well done. Brilliant, I love you."

Earlier, Swift's presence during Kelce's games also sparked debate as some experts claimed that she became a source of distraction for the player.

In conversation with Time magazine, the Bad Blood singer addressed the controversy and said, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."