WATCH: Kelly Clarkson belts out U2 cover 'Mysterious Ways'

Kelly Clarkson belts out another U2 cover 'Mysterious Ways' live during show

Kelly Clarkson recently belted out another U2 cover Mysterious Way on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, January 26.

This came after the TV personality delivered a spectacular performance on the show to commemorate MLK Day.

Shortly after performing on Pride (In the Name of Love), Clarkson quickly looked into the camera, belting out the lines: “It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright/ She moves in mysterious ways/ It’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright/ Lift my days, light up my nights, oh.”

The singer looked dapper, wrapped up in a flare-leg jumpsuit as she stood straight at her mic.

Even before delivering songs like Mysterious Ways and Pride on the show, the host has been associated with multiple segments where she graced the stage with her soulful voice.



Previously, the singer grooved to Beautiful Day and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For in her phenomenal Kellyoke segments in the years 2020 and 2021.

