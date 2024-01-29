Emily in Paris star Ashley Park 'grateful' for cast-mates amid health crisis

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park expresses gratitude for cast-mates amid crucial health conditions

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park took to her Instagram to appreciate her friends and family for their emotional support while she was hospitalised for critical septic shock.

The actress experienced tonsillitis that spiralled resulting in a septic shock, inversely affecting her multiple organs.



The 32-year-old shared a series of pictures on Sunday, January 28 featuring Lily Collins alongside several flower bouquets and baskets that were sent to the actress, wishing her a speedy recovery.

The actress who plays Emily’s best friend in Netflix’s popular show penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans for their support, captioning it: "I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love."

Adding, "Every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery."

She further appreciated her Emily in Paris family for warm gestures and sending in love.

Park expressed immense gratitude towards her fellow cast-mates for their care and kind words as she stepped aside from the filming of the show's fourth season.