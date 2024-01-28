Hannah Waddingham awaits ‘fabulous’ man in her life

She previously split from Italian hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto

Be patient for the right partner at the perfect time.

Hannah Waddingham has revealed details about her love life, emphasizing her refusal to let negative men affect her.

The 49-year-old Ted Lasso star shared that in her younger days, she might have ignored toxic traits in a partner, but now she embraces being single.

She confidently stated that unsuitable men can 'sod off' until someone fabulous enters her life.

Telling Josh Smith on his Reign podcast 'At a whiff of somebody bringing me down, I think, "Next! Goodbye. What’s your name again?"'.

She previously split from Italian hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto, with whom she shares eight-year-old daughter Kitty.

Their last red carpet appearance was at The Olivier Awards in London in April 2022, and while Hannah has never spoken out about the breakup, in 2023 she referred to herself as a single mother in an interview.

At the end of 2022 she was reported to have gone for a couple of dinners with musical tenor Alfie Boe, and they were reportedly having a romance when they were together for last May's Eurovision Song Contest, which Hannah hosted.

But the stunner confirmed she was now single telling the host: 'My love life is dry. I’m so busy and just a bit picky'.

'I’m nearly 50 and I’m like "Dude, if you are not going to step up, step off and be gone"'.

Before adding: 'I’d rather hang with my girlfriends and gay friends and be respected'.