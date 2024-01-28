Prince Harry avoids visiting ailing King Charles in hospital for This reason

Prince Harry avoids visiting ailing King Charles for This reason

Prince Harry seemingly avoids visiting his ailing father, King Charles, as royals "typically don't visit each other in the hospital," claims a PR expert.

As per The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed that the Duke of Sussex may visit his father once he returns home.

She said, "Whatever has happened in the past they are still father and son and Charles isn’t getting any younger, and there is nothing like an illness of loved one to bring you closer together."



Speaking of the royal tradition, the publicist shared that they "typically don't visit each other in the hospital... so it will likely just be Camilla who visits Charles during his hospital stay".

The expert believes that once the Monarch fully recovered alongside Princess Kate, there would be a chance of a "family reunion."

Lynn added that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, alongside their children, should visit the head of the family.

She said, "I expect like in any family, Charles would love to see his grandchildren as it has been a long time. Charles's illness may have scared Harry, so let's hope this helps to heal their relationship."