Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield departure sparks challenges for ITV management

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left This Morning last year

ITV Management is reportedly frustrated since the departure of This Morning's dynamic duo, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, from the show.

The staff is reportedly furious that there hasn't been a consistent presenting team since Holly and Phillip departed from the show last year.

Holly, a 42-year-old television presenter, resigned in October last year following a kidnap and murder plot.

Phillip, 61, left his TV hosting role a few months earlier in May after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, along with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, have temporarily taken over as hosts for the show. Cat Deeley and Sian Welby have also made appearances.

There were previous indications that Alison was a top contender for the permanent spot, but she declined, opting to focus on other projects. She is now said to be supporting Josie for the job.

A source told the Mirror: 'All anyone can talk about behind the scenes is who the next team on the sofa will be.

'It’s not just the talent either – there’s widespread frustration at the lack of a decision, and some are really livid.

'Many of the stylists and make-up artists work for one particular person, so they’re keen to know when they’ll be working. Those people are also in limbo.'

This Morning bosses think they have finally found their star to take the reins of the ITV daytime programme - former weather presenter and Holly lookalike, Sian.

Editor Martin Frizell and his boss, head of daytime Emma Gormley are said to 'adore' the host following her four day trial this week and is now lining her up as a permanent star on the show.

Sources at the channel say that they think they might have just found their star after she presented with Dermot O'Leary.

One told the Mail: 'Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her.

'She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly.