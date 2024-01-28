Kathy Hilton surprises with appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton makes surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S13

Kathy Hilton is all set to make a surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion.

The official Bravo account posted a disclaimer, captioning it as “PREPARE TO FEEL HUNKY DORY! Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the #RHOBH Reunion! Coming soon,” alongside the trailer.

Paris was quick to hype her mom, commenting: “Queen,” as well as other users appreciated her presence and displayed a great amount of enthusiasm.

Users expressed disbelief, with some calling her out for being "mean" in the past.

Hilton made several appearances on the reality series and this doesn’t come off as a shocker.

However, due to their previous fallouts with sister Kyle and co-star Lisa Rinna, Hilton decided to withdraw from the show.



Although Hilton didn’t film for the show she was majorly featured in Paris in Love Season 2, aired on Peacock.