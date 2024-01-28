Brad Pitt worried ex Angelina Jolie will make it difficult for him to move on

Brad Pitt is keeping an optimistic spirit when it comes to a reunion with his estranged kids despite having a difficult time moving on with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie making public remarks about her past relationship with him.
An insider spoke to a news outlet and revealed that three of his six children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 18 have maintained no contact with their father sometime around the Bullet Train star’s messy divorce from Jolie.
"They don’t speak to him anymore," the insider said as per OK!.
As for his other three children, Shiloh, 17, twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 the actor meets them through a court ordered custody agreement which allows him to visit only his minor children.
Despite the problematic relationship, the actor reportedly hoped to have some semblance of a bond with them in the future.
"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut them out of their lives," the source said.
"But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."
However, the A-lister reportedly felt anxious about the prospect of moving on from his past as his ex-wife still makes "jabs at him in the press, constantly talking about how she’s spent years healing from the pain he caused the family."
