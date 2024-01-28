Kylie Jenner pays no heed to Timothee Chalamet's family dispute in stylish outing

Kylie Jenner marks the end of Paris Fashion Week in a stylish display

Kylie Jenner stepped out on Friday wrapped up in a dark brown ensemble, marking the end of Paris Fashion Week whilst paying no heed to her boyfriend issues.

Whilst heading out for a shoot, the makeup mogul pulled off her faux fur coat effortlessly in Paris, pairing it with black tights.

Leaning into a clean look, she topped it off with a simple bun, limiting her hair strands from falling off.

The 26-year-old reality TV star carried the look with a pair of black-rimmed spectacles, opting for a low-key profile.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder added a black purse and finished it off with a pop of colour with her red shoes, adding a cherry on top.

The Keeping up with Kardashians star kept up with the weather, donning her look with a coat.

Jenner's looks come after a whirwind Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in which she donning head-turning ensembles.

The diva's appearance comes after she faced backlash from her beau Timothee Chalamet’s family for instilling ‘bad influence’ on the Wonka star.

According to the Heat Magazine, Chalamet’s family intervened to save him from the ‘Kardashian-Jenner’ curse, claiming that the Hollywood star had become materialistic under the beauty mogul's influence.