Netflix snags powerhouse duo Ben Affleck, Matt Damon for thriller ‘Animals’

Get ready for another dynamic collaboration from Hollywood's golden boys, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The longtime best friends and Oscar-winning screenwriters are teaming up once again, this time for a gripping Netflix thriller titled Animals.



Netflix officially announced the exciting project on January 25th, sending fans into a frenzy. Affleck will be stepping behind the camera as director, while Damon takes on the lead role in the kidnapping thriller.

This marks their first on-screen collaboration since the 2019 sports drama Air, and their first director-actor partnership since Argo in 2012, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Animals delve into the harrowing story of a mayoral candidate (played by Damon) whose life is turned upside down when his son is kidnapped.

Forced to confront his darkest demons and navigate the treacherous world of crime, the film promises an edge-of-your-seat experience that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

The script for Animals was penned by Connor McIntyre, known for his work on the legal drama The Jury. While plot details remain under wraps, the involvement of Affleck and Damon guarantees a high-octane blend of suspense, action, and emotional depth.

The news of their reunion has sparked immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Both Affleck and Damon have established themselves as Hollywood A-listers, with careers spanning decades and an impressive collection of critically acclaimed films.

The production of the movie is expected to begin sometime this year, with a release date yet to be announced.