Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner 'reunite' in Jennifer Lopez's absence

Ben Affleck reunited with his former wife Jennifer Garner while his present lady love Jennifer Lopez made it to the headlines for her stunning appearances at the Paris Fashion Week.

As per reports, the former couple was spotted outside their son Samuel Affleck’s school in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In the clicked photos, Affleck and Garner appeared calm and composed as they fulfilled their responsibilities as co-parents.

Interestingly, the appearance of the ex-pair came during Lopez's absence from the city.

Earlier, it was reported that the Boy Next Door actress raised her serious concerns over her husband's growing bond with Garner.

However, the songstress denied the claims during an old interview with People magazine.

Lopez said, "I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.

Notably, they are managing their blended brood which consists of the Gone Girl actor's three kids with Garner and the singer-actress twins, which she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.