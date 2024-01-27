Harry Styles emerges ‘stronger’ with girlfriend Taylor Russell amid stalking incident

During their low-key outing, the duo picked up some dog food

Harry Styles made his first public appearance since a stalker was charged with causing him harm and distress.

The 29-year-old singer was spotted taking a stroll in London earlier this week with his actress girlfriend, Taylor Russell, 29.

Despite the cold weather, Harry opted for shorts paired with a matching jacket, cap, and dark sunglasses. He wore his hood up and completed the look with white socks and trainers.

Canadian star Taylor was bundled up in a large coat, a snug hat, bright blue trousers, a cream jumper, and a pair of black gloves. She went makeup-free and added a touch of style with a pair of gold hoops.

The couple's last public appearance was in early January during a holiday with James Corden in Antigua.

Harry and Taylor have been publicly dating since August 2023, although their relationship is believed to have started several months earlier.

Taylor, known for her role in the Netflix sci-fi series Lost In Space, is also involved in theater, with Harry showing support at her latest show.

The outing follows a recent incident where Harry was left shaken by stalker Myra Carvalho, 35, who has been charged with causing him serious harm or distress.



