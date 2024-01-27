London Clinic to remain open for locals amid King Charles, Kate Middleton stay

London Clinic to remain open for locals as King Charles, Kate Middleton recover

King Charles and Princess Kate posed valid concerns of security following their decision to get admitted to a private London Clinic in Marylebone.

The King and his daughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales underwent enlarged prostrate treatment surgery and abdominal surgery respectively at the hospital over the course of last 10 days.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a former Royal Protection Officer Simon Morgan took through necessary approach to ensure security of the senior royals at a place, which is not barred from public.

Also Read: King Charles' surgery stirs concerns over longterm risks due to his age

He noted that the security protocol is usually borrowed from their royal residence and extended to the environment that “ordinarily isn’t used to” such protection.

The concerned employees of the senior royals initially inspect the building to get accustomed to the hospital’s security process, before deploying the personnel to the designated places.

The Trojan Consultancy manager went on to stress the importance of maintaining the “integrity” of the current site while taking precautionary measures, as to not disrupt the usual operations of the hospital.

In the end, Morgan revealed that the hospital remains functional for general public, contrary to if "the US President" was being operated on.

Also Read: Kate Middleton will ‘bounce back’ despite ‘serious’ health condition

The building was shortly swarmed by paparazzi from several different British media tabloids as soon as the news of Kate’s admission broke.

The Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17, that the mom of three is likely to spend a fortnight at the hospital before being discharged.