Kanye West enjoys friendly chat with Kim Kardashian during latest outing sans Bianca Censori

American TV personality Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West reunited in Los Angeles to support their son Saint at his basketball game on Friday.

The former couple were spotted exchanging friendly gestures while chatting at a moment. However, they sat at least 10 seats apart to support their eight-year-old child.

The 43-year-old reality star was in very happy mood as she was seen mingling with other parents while the American rapper kept his attention on his phone. It seemed as he was recalling some of his past moments with the family.



Kanye was not accompanied with his new wife Bianca Censori , with who he's enjoying his romantic journey and making headlines for allegedly forcing her to wear very extreme and dramatic ensembles.

Kim Kardashian put on a stylish display for the reunion with the Gold Digger hitmaker West, looking gorgeous in a black zip-up hoodie and a cozy, sherpa-lined coat with a removable trench attachment.



Kardashian also wore baggy, black sweatpants and sported a pair of oversize, futuristic shades to hide her eyes. She left her long, jet black tresses down in beach waves and appeared to be sporting a minimal makeup look.

She also carried a small, crocodile-embossed bag, while kanye opted for a baggy, all-black ensemble. He layered a dark gray T-shirt with the number one on the back over a black sweatshirt.

The rapper, 46, teamed it with wide-leg pants, which were tucked into a pair of his rubber boots. He seemingly spent much to get ready for the meeting as he also wore a white beaded chain with silver spikes as well as his new titanium teeth.

The ex couple's outing reminded fans of their stunning married life when they used to hit events together, with several commenting: "They don't seem to be exes."