Michelle Yeoh consoles Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig after Oscars snub: 'It happens'

Michelle Yeoh consoles Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig after Oscars snub

Michelle Yeoh offered her two cents on the ongoing controversy around Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for 2024 Oscars for their contribution to Barbie.

The 61-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Today, where she expressed skepticism over the Academy’s decision to snub Robbie from the Best Lead Actress nod and Gerwig for Best Director.

However, she noted that the competition makes it harder for everyone to get nominated. “Joy and disappointment, it seems to go hand in hand,” Yeoh said.

“There’s not enough nominations to go around. The only take is it’s so competitive out there and there’s no guarantee because you’re not the only voter,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star explained. “It’s widespread. Thank god the movie got nominated for best picture!”

“You do think: how do you get nominated for best picture but not best director? But it happens," she continued.

Yeoh added: “And I’m sorry it happened to them because it’s obviously one of the most successful and beloved movies. Look at the box office."

The 2023 comedy fantasy film bagged a total of 8 nominations for the upcoming award show, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.