PREGNANT Sofia Richie considers Rihanna as inspiration

Sofia Richie opens up about dressing as Rihanna during pregnancy

Sofia Richie is not going to “let go” of any appearances due to a change in your music rule.



Richie disclosed on Tuesday that she is six months along with her spouse Elliot Grainge, expecting their first child, a daughter.

The 25-year-old trendsetter, however, revealed to Vogue that she simply intends to continue "sizing up" and won't be "tapping into maternity wear for this pregnancy."

“I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy,” she noted. “I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweats and trenches.”

The Bad Gal would undoubtedly agree; because in an interview with the same publication during her pregnancy, Rihanna declared, "There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle!"

Added the fashion icon at the time, “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

As promised, the Umbrella singer redefined pregnant style, starting with her sheer black Dior dress during Paris Fashion Week and continuing with her bump-baring crystal bra top and micro-miniskirt ensemble while out in Santa Monica.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told Vogue.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”