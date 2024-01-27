Diablo Cody’s interesting reaction to ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub

File Footage

Diablo Cody has recently shared interesting reaction to Barbie stars Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie getting snubbed by the Academy Awards



“Here's what I'm going to say. Obviously, of course I think Greta deserved a nomination and so did Margot,” said Cody in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Juno writer continued, “But they made a billion dollars on that movie, okay?”

I would trade my Oscar for a billion-dollar movie right now, if I could flip a switch! Sorry if that's disrespectful to the Academy,” stated the 45-year-old.

It is reported that Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category and Margot Robbie's absence in the Best Actress race.

However, Gerwig was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category with husband Noah Baumbach for writing Barbie while Robbie as a nominee in the Best Picture category.

Cody noted, “They made a billion dollars and they got eight nominations across the board.”

“Margot got nominated as a producer, which I think, knowing what she has been trying to do in her career, I feel like that must've been incredibly satisfying for her. And Greta created a phenomenon,” explained the Young Adult writer.

Cody mentioned, “Having worked on [a Barbie project] made me respect it all the more, because that is a very challenging property to take and turn into something real. And they (Gerwig and Robbie) did it.”

“So, you could call it a snub, but I think that what they achieved is probably bigger than those individual nominations,” she added.