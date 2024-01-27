Caroline Manzo accuses Bravo orchestrating sexual harassment for ratings on Real Housewives

Caroline Manzo accuses Bravo of promoting sexual harassment for reality show success.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its affiliated companies over alleged incidents during the filming of the fourth season of Peacock's Ultimate Girls Trip.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Manzo claims that network employees associated with Forest Productions, Warner Bros.

Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media, and Peacock TV regularly provided alcohol to the Real Housewives cast, inducing severe intoxication.

She further alleges that these employees directed, encouraged, and allowed cast members to sexually harass one another, all in the pursuit of higher ratings.



When approached for a statement, representatives for Bravo, Peacock, and NBC Universal declined to comment.

In the recent lawsuit filed by Manzo, she identifies herself as a 'victim of those harmful actions' and aims to hold Bravo, Forest Productions, Warner Bros.

Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media, and Peacock TV accountable for what she alleges to be 'unlawful conduct.'

The lawsuit seeks to discourage the defendants from continuing to sacrifice their cast members’ safety for their own ratings and profits.

Notably, Glanville is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.



