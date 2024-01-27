Kate Garraway maintains ‘brave’ demeanour ahead of Derek Draper funeral

Good Morning Britain star met with a friend in preparation for Derek's upcoming funeral in north London

Kate Garraway maintains a brave demeanour in her first public appearance since the tragic passing of her husband, Derek Draper.

The 56-year-old Good Morning Britain star wore a smile as she met with a friend in preparation for Derek's upcoming funeral in north London, scheduled for next Friday.

Kate will be joined by friends and family for the poignant service, occurring four weeks after the former psychotherapist succumbed to complications from Covid.

Derek fought a devastating heart attack, and passed away at the age of 56.

Last night a source said: "It's been an incredibly emotional few weeks for the whole family.

"Kate and Derek's two children, Darcey and Billy, have, of course, been hit extremely hard, and Kate has been stoically trying to hold things together for their sake. She has been an absolute rock.

"As anyone who has lost a family member will testify, funeral arrangements are extremely time consuming and painful.

"But the day itself will be a joyous celebration of a wonderful man."

The presenter's husband tragically passed away while holding her hand, after a four-year health struggle brought on by Covid.