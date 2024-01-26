Princess Andre celebrates love with boyfriend after 'approval' from mum Katie Price

Princess shared a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend to commemorate their 10-month milestone

Celebrating her 10-month anniversary with her boyfriend on Friday, Princess Andre declared that she is 'in love.'

The 16-year-old, who recently made her modeling debut with PrettyLittleThing, expressed her joy about her relationship on Instagram.

Princess, the daughter of Katie Price, 45, and Peter Andre, 50, shared a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend to commemorate their 10-month milestone.

In the picture, the teenager wore a patterned outfit and embraced him while he kissed her. She captioned the photo with, '10 months. I love you.'

Princess went public with their romance when she brought him to her mother Katie's 45th birthday celebrations in Brighton in May.

Katie discussed her thoughts on the romance during an appearance on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast last month.

Discussing her Christmas plans at the time, she revealed: 'Princess and her boyfriend are coming up with me for the weekend.'

Jamie excitedly interrupted: 'Princess has a boyfriend!' causing Katie to reply: 'I know, Ed. He's alright actually.'

Describing their relationship, she continued: 'I watch them, and they argue, then they laugh. They argue like proper little teenagers.

'They're both like jealous of each other and it's like, "Oh shut up you two!" They are funny together, they're like a little married couple.'

Katie then spoke about her parenting rules for the couple, saying she was 'easygoing' because she remembers how she was at their age.

The former glamour model explained: 'Because what I think parents have to do is revert back to when you was their age.

'So I'm quite an open mum, they know the rules to a point where I say no. But I'd rather things happen under my roof than someone else's. I'd rather my kids be at home.'

'Yeah, that's what I'm like, I'm quite easy, I'm an easygoing mum, but they know when I really mean no,' she added.

However, Princess' dad Peter Andre has admitted he was 'struggling' with the news that his daughter was dating.