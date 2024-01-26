Chloe Madeley breaks silence after James Haskell intimate outing with brunette beauty

James was surrounded by several women and was seen getting affectionate with a brunette beauty on Wednesday night

Chloe Madeley is opening up about her personal life after images surfaced of her estranged husband, James Haskell, getting close to a mystery woman in London on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old fitness guru addressed questions about her newfound single status after announcing the end of her five-year marriage to the former rugby player, 38, in October of last year.

Despite their separation, the couple is co-parenting their 17-month-old daughter Bodhi, with James planning to move out of the family home in the coming weeks.

Chloe responded to inquiries about her love life in an Instagram Q&A session.

One fan asked: 'Do you like boys or girls and are you dating?' to which Chloe replied: 'Boy crazy and not don't 'date', not my style.'

Another follower asked Chloe how she was doing to which she said: 'Not having the best week tbh.

'Tired, poorly, Bodhi going through a difficult phase (still cute af tho) and I'd quite like 48 hours on a tropical island but instead I'm in London where yesterday I broke up a street fight, true story.

'Also extremely lucky compared to most which always gives a c**p week a big dose of perspective.'

While Chloe has had a challenging week, her estranged husband James was seen getting close to a mysterious woman at the VIP launch of Gilgamesh on St Martin's Lane in London on Wednesday night.

During the eventful night out, James was surrounded by several women and was seen getting affectionate with a brunette beauty.

Following the launch party, a source told The Sun: 'He's no stranger to getting female attention and last night was no different.

'He was chatting to a mystery lady near the bar for some of the night.

'They looked like they were really getting on really well and seemed cosy at times. They were whispering in each other's ear, smiling a lot and making jokes.'