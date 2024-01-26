Dolly Parton shares valuable advice for Gen Z workers

Dolly Parton reveals important life lesson she shares with Gen Z workers

Dolly Parton has recently shared valuable advice for Gen Z workers.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Parton recalled a quote she once shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose. That means if you really want to know who you are, you really got to put some thought, prayer, and effort in trying to figure out what that is,” shared the country musician.

Parton told the outlet, “But dreams can come true. I'm a prime example of that — just a country girl from the mountains.”

Parton encouraged Gen Z workers to “work hard and take advantage of their talent and opportunities”.

“When you do get an opportunity to see your dreams come true, then you build what they call a brand, and then you’re someone that people come to trust,” she continued.

The musician remarked, “And if those dreams come true, then you make deals with people.”

Parton, who is now working with Duncan Hines to introduce cake mixes, suggested employees should fear while changing career paths.

The music icon mentioned, “If you see that you're heading down a path doing one thing and it's not working out, I've always said it is OK to change horses in the middle of a dream.”

“So, the main thing is just to work hard, believe in yourself — and do it,” added Parton.