Griselda’s real-life son bashes Sofia Vergara’s ‘disrespectful’ portrayal

Sofia Vergara and Netflix are currently being sued by Griselda Blanco’s son

Sofia Vergara continues to get heat by the Blanco family for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series Griselda.

Michael Corleone Blanco – the only surviving son of the late Colombian drug lord – told Fox News about Vergara’s interpretation of his mother, “Sofia Vergara did not consult with any members of the Blanco family as a sign of respect or elicit family details in portraying my mother.”

Michael, 45, noted that he even “reached out to Sofia” to offer his “consultation services” ahead of filming, but the Modern Family star told him there was “no room on the project” to consult with him or any of the surviving Blanco family.

“Sofia’s camp and the Netflix creators were disrespectful and ultimately produced the Griselda project on their own for commercial gain, without key details from the Blanco family,” Michael declared.

Subsequently, a cease-and-desist letter was sent to Netflix and Sofia’s camp, who ultimately ignored it and made no “attempt to reconcile.”

Michael acknowledged that though a lot of information about his late mother was public, “basic respect is warranted” still.

“I am Griselda’s only living son that has life rights agreements signed by Griselda herself in which she intended I carry out her life story,” he further declared.

Currently, Vergara and Netflix are being sued by Michael and his siblings for allegedly using their life story without their permission.