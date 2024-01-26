Sharon Stone hopes to find love in 2024

Sharon Stone reflects on online dating experiences, expresses hope to find love in 2024

Sharon Stone has recently dished out weird experiences with online dating but she still hopes to find love in 2024.



In a new interview with The Times of London, the Basic Instinct actress said, “This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent.”

Stone revealed she had no requirement list for a partner, continuing, “I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything. Because I don’t think that’s what happens.”

“You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by,” remarked the Casino actress.

Stone explained, “You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives. That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Total Recall actress recounted dating a convicted felon as well as a heroin addict.

Stone opened up that she met the heroin addict at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Sharing details about her date, the actress mentioned, “I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’”

However, Stone also had some positive experiences with dating apps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was almost like a therapist,” she added.