Expert reveals why Kylie Jenner looked 'older than her age' at PFW

Kylie Jenner recently attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris however, the beauty mogul's 'different' facial features left her fans in shock.

Netizens said that the 26-year-old reality TV star appeared 'older than her age' in the viral photos and videos from the fashion event.

Amid the ongoing debate about Kylie's looks, cosmetic injections expert Molly Bailey explained in detail the side effects caused on her face by wrong facial procedures.

As per The Mirror, Molly shared a video on her Instagram handle and said that the owner of Kylie Cosmetics developed a "stink face look" after undergoing various cosmetic treatments.

She added, "There's actually a medical name for that, it's called alar rim retraction. The alar rim refers to the nostril and that can occur with Botox, gummy smile tox, nasal tox and also rhinoplasty."

Speaking of Kylie's puffy cheeks, Molly said, "The little bubble that we saw right here [top of Kylie's cheeks] is called a malar mound."

She further explained, "It's a fat pad, there's also some lymphatic tissue. When we get filler underneath our eyes and in our tear troughs, sometimes it can block the drainage of the lymphatic tissue in that area and that malar mound gets really puffy which also makes that zygomatic cutaneous ligament more pronounced."

At the end of her video, the cosmetic injector urged people not to send hateful comments to Kylie as she said, "I'm just explaining things that happen with injectable work sometimes. All of these things are fixable, reversible."

