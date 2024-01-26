King Charles makes first statement after being admitted to hospital

King Charles makes first statement after being admitting to hospital

King Charles III, who's admitted to a hospital for scheduled prostate operation, shared a meaningful message about unity and and togetherness on Friday.

The royal family's social media accounts posted the 75-year-old's touching statement with his and Queen Camilla's adorable pictures, in which the royals are seen lighting a candle at Sandringham House to mark this year's commemorations.

The palace wrote along with the picture: "The King has sent a message to all those marking Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow."



"Holocaust Memorial Day offers a valuable opportunity for the richly diverse communities of this nation to come together and recommit to building a society free from antisemitism, persecution and hatred."

The post comes soon after the King arrived at a private London hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The King prepares to go under the knife in the same hospital, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. Buckingham Palace has said it will confirm his treatment when it has ended.